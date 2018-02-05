Theatre hopefuls will bring Mary Poppins to life

THEATRE HOPEFULS: Auditioning for Mary Poppins: Happy Ever After are (L) Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, 12, and Alexandrea Rossiter, 11. More auditions for the play will be held on February 18.

THEATRE HOPEFULS: Auditioning for Mary Poppins: Happy Ever After are (L) Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, 12, and Alexandrea Rossiter, 11. More auditions for the play will be held on February 18. Alistair Brightman

BONNIE Quinn-Hennessy and Alexandrea Rossiter are confident they have got what it takes to bring Mary Poppins to life.

The pair were amongst 54 other locals who auditioned for the world-first adaptation of Mary Poppins play Happy Ever After.

Based on a chapter from the popular PL Travers book, it continues the adventures of the beloved English nanny and children Jane and Michael Banks.

Sean Dennehy, who has worked on major theatre productions in the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville, has been hired as director.

Maryborough Players Inc president Gail Endres said Mr Dennehy's star appeal had brought in would-be actors of all ages.

"We had a variety of ages, from 12-year-olds to some in their 50s," Ms Endres said.

"In our 69th year of continuous theatre, one of our missions is to encourage and assist young people to audition and fall in love with theatre."

Auditioning for Mary Poppins: Happy Ever After is Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy,12, in front of choreographer Desiree McGann and director Sean Dennehy. Alistair Brightman

Ms Endres hoped the play would encourage local teenagers to carve a future career in film and television.

She said adapting the play was a combined effort by the Maryborough Players and the PL Travers Trust.

"Anne Miller, one of the members of our group, sought permission with the trust to adapt the chapter more than a year ago," Ms Endres said.

"Catherine Gamble adapted the chapter to make suitable for stage production."

Disney also granted permission for the Maryborough Players to adapt and perform the play.

Deputy mayor George Seymour donated $20,000 from his discretionary funds for the development of a script, music and choreography.

Ms Endres said final auditions would be held in about two weeks time.

"Obviously we have the main role of Mary Poppins, the children Jane and Michael Banks, but there are a lot of non-speaking roles that need to be filled," she said.

"We'll have a June 29 opening night once the rehearsals are complete."

Final auditions will be held at the Maryborough Cricket Club Hall on Sunday, February 18 from 9am-1pm.