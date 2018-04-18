Theatre stars to perform in Maryborough

David Hobson and Marina Prior will perform at The Brolga Theatre, Maryborough in May.

AFTER a sell-out, 11-date Australian East Coast tour last year, David Hobson and Marina Prior will embark on an extensive 46-date national tour The 2 Of Us and will be in Maryborough to perform on May 2.

Prior is probably most famous for her role in The Phantom of the Opera and Hobson for his role in La Boheme both in the 1990s.

Both have made several television appearances, including on Spicks and Specks, It Takes Two, and Dancing with the Stars as well as being regular performers at Melbourne's Carols by Candlelight.

They said it was a fabulous opportunity to visit regional towns, such as Maryborough, having come a long way from the first tour together in the 1980s The Pirates of Penzance, which visited only capital cities including Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

"There's nothing better than touring your own country, as an Australian artist and getting to see the incredible country that we live in and perform in," Prior said.

Hobson said: "The great thing is that these regional centres all now have these great theatres, which have sprung up in the past 10 to 15 years.

"A lot of these centres theatres now have got these great performing theatres that can handle, not only shows like ours, but small theatre shows, as well as scaled-down opera."

Hobson said audiences could expect something "up close and personal", and the show did not confine itself to opera and musical theatre.

"We have a kind of wide-ranging repertoire," he said.

"They'll be the obvious great hits from things like The Phantom of the Opera, and I'll do some opera, but also, we have a love of Celtic and folk music.

"We surprise people with our folk element.

"Also, within the show, because we have such a long history, we're very chatty, without the mask of costumes and sets and characters.

"Marina and I strip all that away and just become ourselves and engage with the audience."

Prior said there was often the chance of an informal chat with the audience.

"This is really relaxed, we really do chat like the audience is in our lounge room," she said.

"There's a lot of laughter, there's a lot of fun, there's a lot of stories.

"It just runs the gamut from the more classical things, from the famous Broadway stages and operatic stages, down to the Celtic and folk."

Renowned pianist David Cameron will accompany the duo for an intimate, two-hour performance.

EVENT INFO

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: $59.95 (concessions etc available)

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough

Contact: ourfrasercoast.com.au or 41226060