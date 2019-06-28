Menu
MISCHIEF: The Cat in the Hat is coming to the Brolga Theatre.
THEATRE: Watch crazy cat liven up boring, rainy afternoon

Carlie Walker
28th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
ON A boring, rainy day, a crazy cat comes out to play.

So goes the storyline of one of the most popular children's books of all times.

The Fraser Coast will get the chance to see the book come alive when The Cat in the Hat comes to the stage at the Brolga Theatre on Wednesday as part of Maryborough's Mary Poppins Festival.

The play tells the tale of a wet afternoon interrupted by a cat in a striped hat, who pays a visit to two small children in their home.

Their outspoken and outraged pet fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred.

In fact, he is determined to show the kids how to have fun using only their imaginations.

Along with Thing One and Thing Two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humour and madcap style.

The show will be held at 10.30am and 1pm.

Tickets will cost $27.50 for adults and children.

Also at the theatre for the Mary Poppins Festival is the second opera in Wagner's monumental Ring Cycle, Die Walkure.

Die Walkure focuses on some of the Ring's most interesting characters at decisive moments of their lives: Wotan, the leader of the gods; his wife, Fricka; his twin offspring, Siegmund and Sieglinde; and, above all, Wotan's warrior daughter Brunnhilde.

These characters and others follow their destinies to some of Wagner's most remarkable music.

Die Walkure is set in mythological times, when gods, giants, dwarves and humans all contended for power. While the first part of the cycle, Das Rheingold, moves between realms above and below the earth, Die Walkure takes place entirely in human territory, as the balance of power in the cosmic struggle tips ever so slowly towards humanity.

In what is expected to be a Wagnerian event for the ages, soprano Christine Goerke plays Brunnhilde, Wotan's wilful warrior daughter, who loses her immortality in opera's most famous act of filial defiance.

Renowned Australian tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek play the incestuous twins Siegmund and Sieglinde.

Greer Grimsley sings Wotan and Philippe Jordan conducts.

The event will take place on Tuesday from 1pm.

Tickets will cost $28 for adults and $24 for concessions.

