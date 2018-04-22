Menu
Crime

Theft charges laid after collection tin stolen

Inge Hansen
by
22nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT DIDN'T take long for a woman to be caught after she allegedly stole a collection tin filled with money from a store in Maryborough.

Police arrested and charged a 34-year-old Maryborough woman with stealing the tin from the Ellena St store on Wednesday.

It was alleged the woman attended the store about 4.05pm and harassed staff.

A short time later she allegedly stole a collection tin of money from the counter and left the store.

The business informed police.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

After making inquiries to establish the woman's identity, police conducted vehicle patrols of the area.

Shortly after, she was found nearby in Maryborough by police. Officers took her to Maryborough watch house and she was officially charged with stealing.

The woman is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on May 8.

It is unknown whether the collection tin was found and returned to the store.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

