Thefts rattle tourists after concerns over caravan crimes

A SPATE of break-ins at their favourite caravan park was almost enough to turn long-time visitors off Hervey Bay for good.

But police say they have the situation under control and crime in the area has decreased overall.

In a letter to the Chronicle, Darren Jones said his parents, who had travelled to Hervey Bay from Victoria every year for 20 years, had been put off by what they saw as a rise in property crime.

"My parents are your typical retired couple who have travelled to Pialba Beachfront Caravan Park from Victoria to enjoy the Queensland coast for several months over winter," he said.

"From last year and the year before, they have seen crime in the caravan park get worse each time, it's left them feeling dejected and it's one of the reasons the big community of people who come each year is getting less and less."

Mr Jones' parents, who are in their mid-70s, wrote to their son to express their concerns.

"It seems that every week we are hearing about intruders getting into annexes and stealing fridges, alcohol, fishing rods etc. Difficult to make annexes secure so anything of any great value needs to be inside the van or locked in the car. Most people in the park are nervous about what is going on and some may not return here next year because of this although we are hearing about robberies occurring in other parks as well," they wrote.

Officer in charge of Hervey Bay Police Station Brooke Flood said apart from one night of thefts reported at the council-run Pialba Beachfront Caravan Park last fortnight, no other crimes had been reported to police from local caravan parks.

"It has been an issue in the past however in the last six months we have seen a decrease in crime at our caravan parks, although that could be relative to the influx of people during school holidays and Christmas," she said.

She said patrols had been increased in response to the crimes last fortnight.

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said it was disappointing the caravan park had been targeted.

He said eskies, fishing tackle and other loose items were stolen or removed.

"In response the council has increased its security patrols in the Park and is working closely with the police who will have an increased presence in the park," he said.

"Council is also in the process of installing CCTV cameras in the parks, partially funded by a Federal Government grant."