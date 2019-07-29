Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Village Roadshow executive chairman Robert Kirby, also a director of iPic.
Village Roadshow executive chairman Robert Kirby, also a director of iPic.
Business

Theme park operator slugged $8 million

by Kathleen Skene
29th Jul 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEME parks and cinema operator Village Roadshow will be slugged $8 million and an associated US entertainment company faces bankruptcy after it missed a $14.6 million interest payment.

In a statement to the ASX this morning, Village said luxury theatre chain iPic Entertainment, of which it is 24.4 per cent owner, may be declared in default by its lenders and could face bankruptcy or a restructure.

Village said its investment in iPic was carried at nil in its accounts and the $8 million liability would be the only impact on the group.

Village Roadshow's executive chairman Robert Kirby is a director of iPic Entertainment, which is modelled on Australia's gold class cinemas.

Filip Cornea enjoys Gold Class, the model on which iPic in the US is modelled.
Filip Cornea enjoys Gold Class, the model on which iPic in the US is modelled.


iPic's precarious situation was outlined in a note to its investors late last week, in which it said its lenders, the Employees Retirement System of Alabama (ERSA) and the Teachers Retirement System of Alabama, could foreclose on the properties secured under the $295 million loan.

It said the secured properties included "substantially all of our assets".

"If we are unable to restructure our outstanding indebtedness, including our credit facility with RSA, our significant indebtedness and lack of liquidity will have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition, and our ability to continue as a going concern," it said in public filings.

Village Roadshow’s Gold Coast theme parks inclue MovieWorld, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild. Picture: Jerad Williams
Village Roadshow’s Gold Coast theme parks inclue MovieWorld, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild. Picture: Jerad Williams


The US company listed on the NASDAQ in February 2018, with Village Roadshow's initial liability to the company at $35 million.

Village Roadshow last month promoted its theme parks boss Clark Kirby to the role of company CEO after months of speculation.

In an announcement this afternoon, Village said Mr Kirby, grandson of Village founder Roc Kirby, would commence the role on new Years Day.

The company will split its longstanding dual role of CEO and executive chairman, currently held by Robert Kirby, in an effort to streamline its board structure, which had come under fire from investors an analysts.

Shares in Village Roadshow opened at $2.73 this morning.

More Stories

Show More
business theme park village roadshow

Top Stories

    M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    premium_icon M'boro timber workers set to rally against proposed changes

    Environment The rally will be held at Granville Soccer Club in Banana St between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

    PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    premium_icon PETROL PRANK: Man, 26, threatens to burn Maryborough home

    Crime Three men, two women and a baby were at the home when he stormed in.

    GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    premium_icon GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

    News Riders were out in action testing out the new track.

    'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    premium_icon 'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

    News Petition says sentence was 'grossly inadequate.'