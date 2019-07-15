Theories presented: What happened to Shandee?

LEGAL parties involved in the Shandee Blackburn inquest will this morning put forward their theories about what happened to Coroner David O'Connell.

The 23 year old was brutally stabbed to death on Boddington St about 12.15am on February 9, 2013 as she walked home after finishing a shift at Harrup Park Country Club.

The walk, which she had done many times before, took her about 15 or 16 minutes.

CCTV cameras captures parts of what would become her final journey.

More than 40 witnesses have been called to give evidence during the inquest into her death, which has been the next step in a six and a half year search for answers.

Vicki and Shannah Blackburn and Paul Beardmore, Shandee's mother, sister and step father, as well as family supports have sat in court each day listening to what has often been a harrowing account of her last movements.

Witnesses included police officers, who revealed the police theory behind what happened - that Shandee's killer allegedly waited in the bushes for her to walk past on Juliet St and then dashed across the road and killed her in a stabbing frenzy.

Counsel Assist John Aberdeen, solicitor for the Blackburn family Kristy Bell and barrister Craig Eberhardt for the man acquitted of Shandee's murder will each make submissions to the Coroner.

These will include what happened to Shandee as well as whether or not increased CCTV and lighting is needed in Mackay's high risk areas and is late night venues should offer late shift staff a lift home on their courtesy bus.

These submissions will take in the testimonies heard in Mackay Coroners Court over the last two weeks.

John Peros, who was arrested in 2014 and acquitted by a jury in 2017, has been present in court for each day of the inquest.

Once the submissions have been made Mr O'Connell will consider his findings, which can include recommendations in the public interest.