OUR SAY: There is no reason for any road rage incident

OUCH: Ray Revill talking to emergency services after he was reportedly attacked by an angry driver.

HOW often do you see cases of road rage?

The story on a local wildlife identify falling victim to an alleged road rage incident is one of many examples of society needing to take a look at itself.

I see it regularly on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, the Bruce Hwy and even on Boat Harbour Dr.

It's not uncommon to see frustrated drivers swerving, tailgating, flashing their lights, beeping and being a general pest behind other motorists.

All for what? Someone driving slightly below the speed limit?

Some people really need to get a grip.

If your fuse is so short that driving from A to B is enough to send you into a rage, then you're probably not responsible enough to get behind the wheel.

Next time you see bullying, road rage behaviour on the roads, make a note of their number plate.