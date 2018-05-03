There is no ruffling of feathers in Bay bird club

IF YOU take a look inside Peter Bugge's backyard you know instantly that the Hervey Bay resident is passionate about his feathered friends, with about 90 birds living in his hand-built aviary.

"When I lived on the farm I used to see the birds in the wild and always thought about breeding them one day," Mr Bugge said.

"I got my first pair of gouldians for my birthday in 1995, and the rest was history.

"I breed all sort of finches and I also breed canaries. It's a really great hobby for me and I really enjoy it."

His love of breeding birds is now shared with like-minded people after he started the Fraser Coast Bird Club in 2007.

About 45 members celebrated the club's 10-year anniversary last November with Noel Hielscher and Jurgen Zemke receiving a 10-year certificate.

Barry Seeker, Peter Bugge, Lurline Fisher and Frank Fisher received special recognition as founding members and were given life membership to the club.

"We have got a few people behind the scenes that really help the club and that's really helpful for me," Mr Bugge said.

"We all work really well together."

Mr Bugge said club members didn't like to ruffle feathers with any political nonsense, they just liked to get together to chat about their birds, any problems they were having and share some adventure on bus trips a few times a year.

"We are a very friendly club and we try and mix in with everyone who has the same interest that we've got and we are all learning more about birds as we go.

"We go on bus trips and have aviary visits ... when members come back from a trip they always say how enjoyable it is."

He encouraged interested bird lovers to attend the club's meeting once a month to find out how to build aviaries that abide by council laws, find out the number of birds you can have according to the DERM code of practice and, in particular, how to properly care for the birds.

The club also hosts a display and sale table at meetings and the Koala market and host regular fundraising sausage sizzles at Bunnings.

Six donations are made to local charities annually with funds raised from the barbecues.

Meetings are held on the third Sunday of the month at the CWA Hall, 7 Torquay Rd, Pialba, from 2pm.

To find out more visit Mr Bugge's website at www.petersfinches.com, phone 4128 9656, or find the club on Facebook.