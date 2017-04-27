WHAT is the right age to let a child use a public toilet alone?

We asked our readers this question on Facebook after a man man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 12-year-old boy in a shopping centre toilet cubicle in Sydney's south west.

The man handed himself into police after CCTV vision was released by NSW Police in the wake of the alleged incident at Bass Hill Plaza.

Chronicle reader Ashleigh Thompson said her kids are six and three.

"I'll be either in with them or outside the toilet door until they're 20.. the world unfortunately isn't a safe place for our kids,” she said.

Margaret Clark believes the right time is when children are fully aware of the dangers.

"They need to understand there's a lot of people out there who prey on young ones...sad our world has become like this,” she said.

Emmy Louise Duff sends her step son into the cubical in the ladies room while she stands outside the door.

"My six-year-old step son gets cranky with me because I make him come into the ladies room with me,” she said.

"I cant stand the thought of sending him into a public bathroom alone, you just cant trust anyone these days.”

Chronicle reader Regina Krück said her 10-year-old has been using the men's toilet on his own since he was about six or seven while she stands outside.

"I listen if there's anyone in there and wait a few minutes before sending him in. Sometimes i will have a quick look before he goes in,” she said.