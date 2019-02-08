There's bug guts in my rap

BUST A RHYME: Maryborough mum and author Deb Pak with daughter Grace, 5, will hold a rap competition for children.

BUST A RHYME: Maryborough mum and author Deb Pak with daughter Grace, 5, will hold a rap competition for children. Boni Holmes

IF YOU'VE got a rhyme and have the time check out Deb Pak's rapping competition.

The Maryborough author published her first children's book last year.

There's Bug Guts on My Shoe! received a huge response after Ms Pak attended St Helens and St Mary's schools just before Christmas.

She read to the entire schools over four days - so 900 children.

Deb Pak shares her first published novel with Year 1M at St Mary's Primary School. Boni Holmes

"The feedback was great and they were all engaged and the teachers were very supportive - there is a big push for literacy at the moment," she said.

Ms Pak said she wrote the fun picture book to encourage reading.

"Kids love that type of thing.

"I did mention the competition and hope that everyone, including the older kids, get involved."

The competition involved creating a rap video and posting it on Facebook.

Ms Pak said parents could help out with the younger age group, as long as the children were the stars.

The competition starts on February 25, will go for three weeks and is open to all children from Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Gympie and all the towns in between.

Ms Pak said the competition was to help promote the book but the main purpose of the book was to encourage learning through playful reading.

"I want to help kids connect with the words they are actually reading and spark their imagination and have fun."

The author's competition idea was sparked after reading popular children's book Pig the Pug.

"I thought it was a cool idea and thought maybe I could because my book is a rhyming story - it is like a song so you could easily rap to it.

"And getting the kids to have a bit of fun at the same time."

Maryborough businesses have been very supportive of the competition.

Ms Pak has 12 sponsors so far, with more than 60 prizes donated, valued at $700.

An illustration from the childrens' book There's Bug Guts on my Shoe! by Maryborough author Deb Pak. contributed

To enter, simply www.debpak.com; subscribe to the newsletter and the lyrics will be sent to you.

Create your video and upload it to Facebook. Voting will run for three weeks from February 25 until midnight on March 17.

There's Bug Guts on My Shoe! is available from www.debpak.com and the following stockists:

Pallas Street Post Office (203 Pallas Street, Maryborough)

Taylor Made Hair and Beauty (4 Unity St, Maryborough)

Maryborough Chiropractic Centre (155 Adelaide St, MBR)

Little Gems Child Care and Early Learning Centre (118 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough)

Paisley Park Early Learning Centre (61 Miller St, Urangan)

Gympie South Side Store (48 Exhibition Rd, Southside, Gympie)