CITIZENSHIP: New Australians (L) Joshua and Colin Fraser. Photo: Stuart Fast
‘There’s hope here’: Poignant citizenship ceremony in trying times

Stuart Fast
21st Jul 2020 11:25 AM
COVID-19 couldn’t spoil the celebrations as the Fraser Coast’s newest Australian citizens were welcomed into the fold.

Colin Fraser from South Africa became a citizen alongside his son Joshua this morning.

“It’s great, it’s been a long journey” Mr Fraser said of officially becoming an Australian.

The restrictions didn’t dim the joy of the ceremony - it was just ‘different’.

Mr Fraser said his family would thrive in Australia and he was looking forward to retiring in his new nation.

“It’s wonderful to find a country we can settle in, be free and get a good education,” he said.

“There’s hope here.”

Their citizenship was made official at the first of three ceremonies held at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre today.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the event had lifted people’s spirits during the crisis.

“I think one of the things people recognise about Australia being so great is how we’ve responded to the pandemic, based on medicine and science,” Cr Seymour said.

“Perhaps it is a highly relevant time to have a citizenship ceremony.”

Cr Seymour congratulated the Fraser Coast’s newest Australians, saying it was a major milestone in their lives.

“The community recognises the great step you are taking to fully become Australians,” he said at the ceremony.

The ceremonies were different from previous events, with seating socially distanced and cleaned between each citizenship presentation.

While there were no group photos this year due to social distancing requirements, the atmosphere was still one of collective celebration.

