New baby and children's store opens in Hervey Bay

Cathy and Laura Greaney from Toby and Mae are on a mission to make sure the Fraser Coast has one of the most unique baby and children's stores around. JOY BUTLER

FROM designer clothes right down to beautifully crafted play dough, Cathy and Laura Greaney are on a mission to make sure the Fraser Coast has one of the most unique baby and children's stores around.

In their former home town of Gundagai in New South Wales, the ladies were frustrated at the lack of quality baby gifts and clothing on the market so they opened Toby and Mae, which is named after Laura's grandparents.

While the store was thriving, the two made the decision to relocate to the Fraser Coast last year to be closer to family and found that there was a high demand in the region for exactly what the boutique had offered back home.

As well as the friendliest customer service in town, you will find the most adorable and quality baby gifts and apparel like special occasion baby clothing, beautifully decorated drink bottles and dinner plates, natural baby soothers and designer sleeping bags and bibs.

Even mothers are catered for with yummy mummy necklaces, purses and special lactation cookies - a perfect gift for an expecting mother that is hard to buy for.

Cathy said while the prices were higher than your average department store brands, the customer knows that what they are getting is of the highest quality.

"It's a bit more expensive but the quality is better than your K-Mart or Target brands," she said.

"It's not the sort of thing you would dress your child in every day ... you buy it as more of a gift, like a newborn outfit or a first birthday.

"We are really concentrating on the newborn to two-year-olds.

"We are always evolving and we're always searching new products."

Cathy, being a real people person, can be found out the front helping customers with their every need, while Laura is busy behind the scenes sourcing new products and keeping up with the latest styles and trends.

Laura said even if they don't have it in store, they will try and get it.

"If we don't have what you want we will try and source it for you.

"Even if it's not on our website they can contact us and we can order it.

"That always gives us new ideas too. We don't know what people want most unless they tell us."

The pair are also considering adding maternity wear and baby furniture, likes cots and change tables, to their collection and would like to hear from anyone who thinks there's a need for it on the Fraser Coast.

"We are just not sure how it would be perceived so we want to hear feedback from customers," Laura said.

There are plenty of ways to shop at Toby and Mae - you can order online at www.tobyandmae.com.au, visit the Facebook or Instagram page or visit the store at Shop 5/432 Esplanade, Torquay.

There is also a dedicated 'Kid Zone' in the store to keep young children occupied so mum or dad can shop in peace.

Cathy and Laura are only too happy to answer any questions from customers on 0418 466 236.