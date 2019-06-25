There’s nothing else like it on TV

More mischief lined up in Mad as Hell

The streamers are waiting for next week to release their big guns - The Loudest Voice, Stranger Things - but that doesn't mean there aren't some gems around this week.

MAD AS HELL

(ABC and iview - Wednesday, June 26 at 8.30pm)

Shaun Micallef: King of Mischief

Shaun Micallef is, at this point, the premiere trickster of Australian comedy. That mischievous glint in his eye always suggests he's up to no good, but it's in that spirit that (almost) everything he produces is deliciously entertaining.

The cuckoo Mad as Hell returns this week for its 10th season, promising to be every bit as insane, irreverent and topical as every episode that came before. There's nothing else like it on Australian TV and it manages to say more about the absurdity of our politics and public life than all those august current affairs shows.

LEGION S3

(Fox Showcase and Foxtel Now - Wednesday, June 26 at 9.30pm)

Dan Stevens has come a long way since his Downton Abbey days Picture: Suzanne Tenner/FX

You'd struggle to name another superhero TV show that is as bonkers as Legion, a trippy, paranoid sci-fi series set in the X-Men universe.

Dan Stevens plays David Haller, a mutant with psychic powers and a severe case of losing his mind. In the third and final season, his father Professor X (Harry Lloyd) shows up, as does a time traveller named switch.

David has also started a hippie cult of sorts where followers get high off his aura - so expect more hallucinatory trips and visual madness. With David now the Big Bad, and the Shadow King aligned with the good guys, it seems like everything has been up-ended. But with Legion, nothing is what it seems. Ever.

BODY HACK

(Channel 10 and 10 Play - Wednesday, June 25 at 8.40pm)

Body Hack returns for its third series

Todd Sampson doesn't do things by halves, chasing the adrenaline high that comes from extreme situations.

In the return of Body Hack, the former ad man starts the season off in one of the most dangerous regions in the world: the Gaza Strip. Few want to be there, fewer still want to go there. And yet there he is, among the chaos and destruction.

The original idea was to follow emergency medics but when Sampson and his crew arrive, it's during the March of Return protests, where 280 people were killed. The situation is heightened and the Body Hack team capture the funeral of a martyr, and come face-to-face with the Islamic Jihad. Read the interview with Todd Sampson.

AUSSIE INVENTIONS THAT CHANGED THE WORLD

(History Channel and Foxtel Now - Monday, June 24 at 7.30pm)

Among the presenters are scientists and inventors

For a country with a population as small as Australia, and as geographically remote as we are, we've punched above our weight. Not just in water sports, but also in the brain department.

This new eight-part series aims to highlight many of the scientific and technological innovations that have been developed on our shores - some have made a huge difference to the wellbeing of millions of people, others have made hanging out the laundry easier.

From the invention of the Hills hoist to the black box recorder to the bionic ear, hosts Sally Dominguez, Anja Taylor and David Hunt will take viewers through our incredible history. Read the interview with host Matt Parkinson.

THE CHOSEN ONE

(Netflix - Friday, June 28 from 5pm AEST)

Science versus the supernatural in this Brazilian series

This Brazilian Netflix series follows three young doctors who are assigned to a remote village in Pantanal to vaccinate against the zika virus. Pantanal encompasses the world's largest tropical wetland - in other words, a hyper-breeding ground for mosquitoes.

But the villagers refuse the modern medical efforts and the doctors find themselves stuck in a community with secrets and a strange, charismatic leader who put to test their faith in science over the supernatural.

