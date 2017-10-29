'I need your support': Labor candidates welcome election

ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election.

LABOR'S Bruce Saunders and Adrian Tantari have vowed to step up their fight in the upcoming state election after a date was called for November 25.

It follows Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visiting Government House on Sunday to issue the writs for a state election after months of speculation.

Mr Saunders, the incumbent member for Maryborough, said there was still "much to do" for the electorate.

"I said at the last election, our electorate had been badly neglected for nearly 20 years with poor representation and that I would put Maryborough first - and I haven't taken my foot off the pedal since," Mr Saunders said.

"This election I will be fighting hard to ensure Maryborough continues to have a strong voice in government."

Mr Saunders said he would continue his work to get new rail projects and infrastructure projects for Maryborough.

"And at this election I need your support so I can get on with the job," he said.

Mr Tantari, who was announced as Labor's Hervey Bay candidate earlier this year, said the election was a chance for the people to have their say "on the future direction of Hervey Bay and who they want to represent them."

"The choice at this election could never be simpler, it will be between having an active, experienced and determined member... over a tired, silent member and a divisive LNP\Hanson's One Nation government," Mr Tantari said.

"Restoring frontline services, slashed by the local member's government and Tim Nicholls has been the priority of the Palaszczuk government over the last term."