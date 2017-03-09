32°
'These kids have the making of the next Butterfield': Wilson

Blake Antrobus
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Jock Butterfield Memorial Junior Rugby League Carnival - U/12 Seagulls green V. Burrum Miners. Jonty Brien (Seagulls) attempts to outrun the opposition.
Jock Butterfield Memorial Junior Rugby League Carnival - U/12 Seagulls green V. Burrum Miners. Jonty Brien (Seagulls) attempts to outrun the opposition. Alistair Brightman

THERE were hundreds of kids scrambling the field, but Kim Wilson reckons a lot of them have what it takes to be the next Jock Butterfield.

The Burrum Miners committee member says this having seen over 25 teams lock horns at the Jock Butterfield Memorial Day last Saturday, which hosted talents from as far as Murgon, Wondai and Calliope in a one-day carnival out at Torbanlea.

And in her mind, it's been one of the best carnivals yet, with Burrum ultimately taking the trophy.

"There's a bright future ahead of them - local teams are always great quality, and it's nice to get South Burnett along to see how they fare as well,” she said.

"It was a high-calibre game, a great display of grassroots rugby.

"Some kids definitely have the making of the next Jock Butterfield.”

Two Hervey Bay teams also played off in the under-12s grand final, with the second team placing on top.

Wilson said the carnival also provided an opportunity for the under-12s to fundraise for the upcoming Jason Hetherington in Gladstone, with plans to send a team away for the July event.

"We usually send a team up there, so anywhere between 17-20 players could be on their way,” she said.

"This is the start of our fundraising, so we'll have to see how we go with the situation.”

The Wallaroos won the Jock Butterfield trophy last year, but were beaten out this year by Murgon (2nd) and Hervey Bay (3rd).

The carnival was named after renowned international league player Jock Butterfield, who played in New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland during the 1950s and 60s.

A Howard local, Butterfield lived in the region with his wife Lillian until his death in 2004 at age 72.

In 2007, he was named a hooker in New Zealand's Team of the Century.

Wilson said he had strong ties to the rest of the region, even in his death.

