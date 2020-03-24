Menu
Hervey Bay RSL Marketing Co-ordinator Kellie Robinson was putting up signage to inform patrons of it closing down at midday on March 23 due to the federal governments announcement due to COVID-19 health concerns. .
‘They are like family’: RSL staff inform members of closure

Jessica Cook
23rd Mar 2020 12:27 PM
RSL STAFF were shell shocked as they informed patrons of the impending closure and prepared the venue for the government-mandated shutdown yesterday.

Hervey Bay RSL Marketing Co-ordinator Kellie Robinson said it was hard informing club members they would be temporarily closing.

"They are like family," she said.

"A lot of people come here four or five days a week to socialise and have a roast for lunch.

"Some of our guests can't drive so they get the bus here and play bingo or cards on the deck so I worry about what they will do."

Ms Robinson said she had worked at the club for more than 10 years and had never seen it close unexpectedly.

"We close one day a year on Good Friday but that is it," she said.

"I remember one New Year's Eve, the power went out and we thought about closing but it came back on and everything was business as normal."

The RSL group, which also includes The Bayswater Hotel and The Club House Hervey Bay, employs more than 200 people.

More than half of those staff members are casual employees

