They got 33mm in an hour - region asks, where's ours?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, official falls for Maryborough in January and February (up until 12noon Tuesday) add up to 21.6mm and Hervey Bay has received 28.6mm.

A FRASER Coast couple was in disbelief when it started pouring down rain at their property.

When Jasmine Wang heard the first drops at their Pacific Haven property at noon on Monday, she was jumping up and down with excitement.

"I couldn't get out onto the front veranda, it was too heavy...I said keep coming rain," Jasmine said.

"I did the rain dance," she joked.

Her husband Conrad Schinko said their rain gauge recorded 33mm between 12pm and 1pm during a thunderstorm, while there was little to no rain recorded in parts of Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"It's been very dry the whole year, we're very lucky to get the rain," Conrad said.

The couple has three water tanks and while they don't rely on the rain as much as our farmers, they thought it was raining everywhere around the region.

"When you get the rain you think it is raining everywhere," Conrad said.

The last time they received significant rainfall was about five to six months ago.

"The only time we get rain is when there is a thunderstorm," Conrad said.

Jasmine said it rained so hard they had to wait for a break to clear leaves from the tank.

"We didn't want to miss a drop of rain," she said.

"I feel sad for the farmers who have had no rain at all."

The couple has lived at their property for the past five years and have never run out of water.

