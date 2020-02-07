‘They left my boy for dead in the street’

A DISTRAUGHT woman whose 12-year-old son was left for dead after school bullies bashed him so brutally his kidney split has slammed Education Queensland for doing nothing in response to the unprovoked attack.

Her son, Adam Jay, was left for dead on Bolwarra St at Mansfield in Brisbane's southeast after being bashed by three older Mansfield State High School students.

He suffered major internal bleeding and a perforated kidney.

Adam, who celebrated his 13th birthday recovering at home yesterday, spent Christmas Day in hospital with part of his kidney detached and will need more surgery in a month.

His mother, Monique, 46, told The Courier-Mail her son was now too scared to go to school because he had serious physical and mental injuries after the bashing.

Police confirmed investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Adam Jay in hospital after his bashing



"He's still recovering, he can't play sport, he can't have close contact … he has to be super-vigilant, can't ride a bike, he just can't engage in activities that any teenage boy would like to," Ms Jay said.

"He's so anxious, every day, I can't leave him … I can't even go downstairs to do the laundry without him yelling out," she said.

"He's lost trust, psychologically he's been damaged from it."

Ms Jay said that she was disappointed with the response from Education Queensland for her and her son.

"The boys that are allegedly involved are freely walking around the school," Ms Jay said.

"I was walking my dogs the other day and one of the boys (involved in the assault) waved at me and smiled because they in themselves have actually not been dealt with by the school,'' she said.

"Neither the school were really prepared to stick their neck out and do anything, and the police just had to do their job which takes time.

Monique Jay says her son Adam is living in fear. Picture: Annette Dew

"So you had this situation where nothing was happening and I was looking at sending him back and them just saying to me that it's a police matter and they can't be involved and not really giving support.

"I expected the school to really step up … even though it happened outside the school it happened with the students and to me this is where these problems lie, to me it's just like passing the buck.

"Kids are vulnerable, despite whether there's an investigation going on, there needs to be some type of crisis plan in place.

"They need to do something … at the end of the day this thing has been building up to a massive maybe fight happening in the school."

Ms Jay said Education Queensland needed to step it up on anti-bullying campaigns, especially in light of a stabbing incident this week at an Ipswich high school in only the second week of the school year.

Monique Jay with son Adam

"With Instagram (and social media) they like to put their head in the sand with that sort of stuff, which is fatal as far as I'm concerned.

"They have to have some part of their curriculum where not just once a year they come in and say 'say no to bullying'. Something needs to be going on in the conversation every week.

"We're not going to get very far if they keep just putting bandaids on it.

"I nearly lost my son through internal bleeding, I don't want to see another story next week and the week after that."

Education Queensland told The Courier-Mail that it would not comment for privacy reasons.

Ms Jay had a message for students who were suffering from bullying at school.

"Speak, even if your voice shakes."

Ms Jay has been forced to take unpaid leave from her work as a paralegal to help with her son's recovery, while a family friend has made a GoFundMe page to cover living and medical costs.