'They played well beyond their years': Hockey coach

Hayley Rowan (Brisbane) and Zahli Schrader (Bundaberg) race on the green at the U/13s Girls State Hockey Championships in Maryborough.

SO CLOSE, yet so far.

It's the best summary for Fraser Coast 1, who tripped at the finish line with a 1-nil loss to Brisbane on Monday night's U13s state hockey championships.

And while it's not enough to safeguard the U13s state titles for another year, coach Belinda Kenny couldn't be prouder of the girls' efforts.

The loss, combined with a draw against Cairns on the final day, was enough to sideline them from the finals on Tuesday.

But Kenny said equal-third in the competition was something the girls could proudly walk away with.

"They played well beyond their years and showed off some mature hockey,” Kenny said.

The girls lost only one other round against Toowoomba 3-1 on the weekend.

Despite being a good and even game with their Brisbane rivals, it was a penalty corner during the final 15 minutes that proved their undoing.

Tough goalkeeping from the Brisbane side was enough to cause Fraser Coast 1 to miss a lot of their shots.

"They hammered the circle and the goalkeeper, but she (Brisbane's goalkeeper) had outstanding game,” Kenny said.

"They didn't deserve to lose.”

But the girls' brilliant efforts didn't go in vain, with Maddy Kenny nominated for player of the championship.

"She loves her hockey and works hard to continually improve as a player,” Kenny said.

The U13s side was hoping to safeguard their hold on the trophy for another year, after claiming it during the 2016 competition in Hervey Bay.

With the competition now completed, Kenny said there would be a number of changes to the teams as some of the girls move up the ranks.

Kenny said she would likely step up to the U15s to continue coaching the girls she had been with for the past five years.

"There's quite a large development between the U12s and U13s, so the girls should go okay next year,” she said.

"It leaves a bit of room for the rising stars on the Fraser Coast.

"But I still have high hopes that the newcomers will take back the trophy, maybe in another year.”