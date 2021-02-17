Joints in the Coffs/Clarence region may be a little thinner this week after nearly 4000 weed plants were captured by police.

Joints in the Coffs/Clarence region may be a little thinner this week after nearly 4000 weed plants were captured by police.

It was a fairly innocuous story about thousands of weed plants being found and destroyed, but soon after it was posted on social media it was ripped to shreds in hilarious fashion.

In the past week the Coffs/Clarence police revealed an operation by Strike Force Hyperion had netted almost 4000 marijuana plants at an estimated "street" value of more than $7 million dollars.

Proving there are some people in the NSW Police force with a sense of humour, Hyperion means "the high one" and is one of the titans in Greek mythology.

Police enhance their reputation as a horticulturist’s nightmare.

However, the response to the story was swift, perhaps indicating the public is hungry for a change on drug policy.

"Hard to believe that in 2021, in a democratic country, we are still worried about weed," Paul Robbo Robson said.

"Have they not done this every year for the past 40 - 50 years and yet you can still buy weed at any pub or within minutes of rocking up to any town in Australia. Great work," Wayne Wasere said.

Some chose to make their point in a more light hearted way.

"They saved the lives of thousands of packs (of) Doritos," Brodie Sandeman said.

"Newsflash. Coffs pizza sales plummet," was Steve Fabris' take.

While hard data is unavailable from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, it is estimated hundreds of metres of garden hose goes missing each year for use in bongs. In 2016 Julia put a sign on the outside of her house asking people to use the supplied pieces of hose for their bongs, rather than cut her garden hose. Picture: Craig Wilson

There were a number of commenters who seemed frustrated marijuana was a focus of the police's attention, rather than drugs like crystal methamphetamine, or ice.

"I'd be more impressed if it was crystal meth. As someone who deals with people with substance abuse issues I know which one I would rather the police would focus their resources on," Joe Frankel said.

One of the few to counter the frustrations of the community was Sonny Kemp, who suggested that "cash crops" like those seized by police funds the production of ice.

"This is not personal use and highly unlikely grown for medical purposes," he said.

Of course that in itself prompted more debate, with Donna Lee-Taylor arguing that it was in fact ice that funded ice production and Stephen Regan, who saw an opportunity.

"A crop this size supplies weed to all the people that smoke weed, not ice. Lol"

Rounding out debate was Briana Rae Earle who highlighted the relative threats to public safety after agreeing with people calling for decriminalisation.

"Coming across a needle can do more damage than a plastic bottle with a hose," she said.