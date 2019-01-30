Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLIPPERY SITUATION: Claudia Denney and Nick Denney from Tannum Sands found 15 baby snakes on a hedge at their property.
SLIPPERY SITUATION: Claudia Denney and Nick Denney from Tannum Sands found 15 baby snakes on a hedge at their property.
News

'They were all entwined': 18 snakes found at Tannum property

Noor Gillani
by
29th Jan 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST Thursday, Claudia and Nick Denney were shocked with a slippery surprise.

The couple found 15 baby snakes sitting on a garden hedge at their Tannum Sands acreage.

Mrs Denney said as pet owners, they wasted no time mitigating what could have been a threat and removed the animals within 10 minutes.

"They were all entwined. We got a pair of cooking tongs and picked them up like that because we didn't know if they were poisonous or not," Mrs Denney said.

She said a snake catcher later identified them as non-venomous baby tree snakes.

"He confirmed they weren't venomous but he said he had never ever seen so many at once," Mrs Denney said.

"And he found another three while he was here.

"He said because we put them in a large container and because they were babies they wouldn't have got out, but if they were maybe even a week older they could have."

Mrs Denney said it was common for her and her husband to find snakes at their property, with about 10 found last year, but usually only one at a time.

She said about half the snakes found were venomous.

editors picks gladstone snakes snake attack snakecatcher snakes snake season tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics Final touches to one of the New Generation Rollingstock trains will be made at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today ahead of a major fleet fix

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News It's one of the lowest unemployment figures since June 2017

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    premium_icon SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    Motor Sports It's the first Production Sedan title in the region's history

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.