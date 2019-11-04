THEY’RE KING: Big Daddy of 4x4 accessories comes to Hervey Bay

GREAT SELECTION: Positive Batteries team member Damon Farrelly and manager Tim Kay show the extensive range of Adventure Kings asscessories in their showroom.

GREAT SELECTION: Positive Batteries team member Damon Farrelly and manager Tim Kay show the extensive range of Adventure Kings asscessories in their showroom.

INTRODUCING the legendary Adventure Kings brand of camping and 4WD gear has added a new spark to Positive Batteries in Hervey Bay.

The first of the massive amount of stock arrived at the Torquay Rd business about six weeks ago, with the iconic Big Daddy Swag and awnings already flying off the shelf.

Manager Tim Kay said the decision to become a dealer for the Adventure Kings brand was a win-win for the Queensland-wide battery business.

He said the giant retailer could still sell their brand locally without the expense of having to open a super centre and Fraser Coast residents can now see the products in the flesh, rather than just online.

“It’s an easy port of call, it’s quick and simple for people to come in and see the product and feel the product,” Mr Kay said.

“Customers come in and they can see the displays of what we have, and we do carry a substantial amount of stock out the back.

“Usually if a customer can’t see it, we do usually have it out the back … with the thousands of products they have we don’t have enough room in the show room.”

Mr Kay said the product was well known by Aussie campers for its affordability and massive range.

“It’s the middle-of-the-range camping equipment … it’s not the expensive stuff and it opens camping up to everyday people.

“You don’t have to have the flashiest stuff to go camping but this just makes camping a little bit more comfortable; having a lot more of the knick knacks at affordable prices – the fridges, the tents and the roof top tents.

“It just makes it more affordable for everyday people.”

He said quality was also a key ingredient to the products success.

“We have people coming in that have had their Big Daddy swag for five or six years and all they need to replace is the poles, so we have spare parts as well.

“If you look after it, it’s going to last you.”

As well as saving on freight, Mr Kay said his customers and staff are loving the face-to-face customer service.

“We are actually seeing some familiar faces once a week or if not once a fortnight, event to the point where they are building their vehicles up and we are getting to see the process.”

Positive Batteries (formerly Enirgi Power Storage) is located at 135 Torquay Rd, Scarness.