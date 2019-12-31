Menu
EXPLAINED: What is causing smoke in parts of Fraser Coast

Shaun Ryan
by
31st Dec 2019 1:40 PM
PARTS of the Fraser Coast remain under a thick blanket of smoke due to nearby bushfires and vegetation burns.

Emergency services warn residents, visitors and people travelling through the region to keep their medication at hand if suffering from respiratory conditions.

People are also urged to keep their doors and windows closed if the smoke has set in nearby.

Areas affected by the smoke yesterday included parts of Hervey Bay, Maryborough as well as neighbouring towns of Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

A QFES spokeswoman said bush and vegetation fires in the Cooloola, Gundiah, Fraser Island, Gregory River and Woodgate areas were causing the smoke.

"Some of these fires have been burning or smouldering for some time and they could continue to do so for a while," the spokeswoman said.

"Depending on the wind conditions, smoke from these fires could be blown to the area where you live or are stating on holiday."

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution and to the conditions if visibility is affected.

Meanwhile, firefighters advised people near Rainbow Beach to keep up-to-date with the severity of the fire burning near Cooloola and decide on what actions they will take should the threat escalate further.

Campers in that area were urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of rangers.

