A woman fronted court after stealing a car in Booral.
News

Thief dumps stolen car at bowling club

Angela Kelly, angela.kelly@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 9:57 AM
A CONFIDENT thief was arrested after dumping a stolen car at a bowling club.

Sammy-Jo Pavey pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle after she stole a car in Booral four months ago.

The 20-year-old woman arrived at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, intent on representing herself.

However, she was advised to seek legal aid from duty lawyer Morgan Harris.

The court heard Pavey had taken the car without permission on July 13.

When the owner attempted to stop her, she threatened to “run her over if she didn’t move”.

Police prosecutor senior constable Angela Trevaskis said two days later, the damaged car was found at the Burrum Heads Bowling Club.

Pavey, who is now seven weeks pregnant, told the court she knew the owner of the car’s son and he said she could use the vehicle.

Magistrate Ross Woodford convicted Pavey and fined her $500.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

