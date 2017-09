A PERSON climbed a fence, entered a production and shed and fled with items including a hammer and UHF radios.

The incident occurred at Koppers Wood Products, located at Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, Takura, at 4.15am on Tuesday.

It is understood the offender took a gammer, two UHF radios, and two presentation boards valued at $800 each.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au if you have any information.