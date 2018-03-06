Thief ransacked rehab centre after residents left for church

A MAN who ransacked a drug rehabilitation centre while its residents were at church has been jailed for the heartless act.

Andrew Arthur Bamford rummaged through rooms at Bayside Transformations, even after centre staff kindly offered to wash his clothes.

The 44-year-old serial thief, who has been regularly in and out of prison and previously attempted rehab at the centre, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to the crime.

The court heard Bamford walked into the rooms of 11 people at the centre in Torquay stealing their personal belongings.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said prior to the offence, staff at the centre offered to wash his clothes and invited him to a meal.

"These people were trying to help him," Snr Const said.

"They've taken him in, they've washed his clothes, they've assisted him, and to repay that kindness, while everybody was at church, he's gone and ransacked the building.

"He's taken property from multiple people."

The court heard Bamford had regularly committed crimes since 1989, reflected by a 15-page long criminal history.

This was also not the Torquay man's first crime against the rehabilitation centre.

The Chronicle previously reported that while getting treatment for drug and alcohol addiction in 2016, Bamford stole a van from the centre and crashed into another car.

Bamford was not a resident at the centre during the recent crime.

"He only stops offending when in jail or for a very short period after being released," Snr Const Sperling said.

"As soon as he's released, he finds that he's able to go and steal other's people's properties, and seems to have no remorse."

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Bamford felt "terrible" and "disgusted" and had apologised to people at the centre.

Mr Riedel said Bamford, a regular drug user since age 14, was now working to forgive himself.

"When released, he wants to try and sort out his life and try rehabilitation again," Mr Riedel said.

"He wishes he could turn the clock back."

Bamford was also punished for other offences during his court appearance.

He broke into and stole from Community Solutions on November 22 last year.

Then, on December 6, he used a stolen credit to make purchases.

Days after that, he was caught riding a push-bike with an alcohol reading of .112.

Bamford was sentenced to 18-months jail. He will be released on parole on August 10.