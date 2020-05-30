Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Thief steals 1500 soft drink cans from Torquay charity

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 1500 aluminium collection cans have been stolen from a volunteer organisation in Torquay.

Police are seeking information from the public to help recover the cans.

Between 11am on May 22 and 11am on May 25, unknown offenders have allegedly attended the property on the Esplanade and have cut the padlocks to cages which contained cans for collection.

The offenders allegedly removed more than 1500 cans from the cages.

These cans had been collected to assist in raising funds for the volunteer organisation and are now all missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001084051.

 

More Stories

aluminium cans fccrime fcpolice hervey bay thief
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        premium_icon HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        News Glendyne offers alternative education for troubled young people

        COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        News It would be only the second natural burial site in Queensland

        30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon 30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        News Training Employment Support Services has been training employees on the coast for...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients