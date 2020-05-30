Thief steals 1500 soft drink cans from Torquay charity

MORE than 1500 aluminium collection cans have been stolen from a volunteer organisation in Torquay.

Police are seeking information from the public to help recover the cans.

Between 11am on May 22 and 11am on May 25, unknown offenders have allegedly attended the property on the Esplanade and have cut the padlocks to cages which contained cans for collection.

The offenders allegedly removed more than 1500 cans from the cages.

These cans had been collected to assist in raising funds for the volunteer organisation and are now all missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001084051.