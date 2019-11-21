Thief steals car from Hervey Bay driveway

Police are seeking assistance regarding the recent theft of a 2017 white Toyota Rav4 vehicle, with registration 183XHL from an address on Bruce St, Torquay.

POLICE are urging anyone with information about a car theft in Hervey Bay to come forward.

An unknown man stole the 2017 white Toyota Rav4 with registration 183XHL while it was open in the driveway of a Bruce St address in Torquay about 3.55pm on Saturday.

The car keys were in the car at the time it was taken.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day and quote this reference number: QP1902273298.