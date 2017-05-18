Thief steals charity tin from Fraser Coast pizza shop

F.R.E.S.H. Woodfired Pizza and Pasta manager Danni He was devastated at the break-in where property was damaged and cash was stolen.

SIX months' worth of charity donations have been stolen during a brazen break-in at a Maryborough takeaway store.

Fresh Woodfire Pizza & Pasta shop on Cheapside St was broken into some time Tuesday night.

Thieves smashed a window and made off with a donations tin.

Owner Craig Ramsay uses the funds to help deliver first aid training at local schools.

Mr Ramsay, who runs the store with his wife Danni, said it was the first time they had been targeted.

"We don't keep cash on the premises in the till," Mr Ramsay said.

"The main reason why they probably broke in was to steal the tin, because there was no other money around the place."

Mr Ramsay said the register had been left open, to show there was no money in it.

"It looks like they went on a bit of a vandalism spree after seeing that because they've damaged the cash register," he said.

"We run education programs in schools about Australian first aid," he said.

"My wife and I have owned a place similar to this in Victoria and we've been broken in there before, but the place had a tougher element.

"It's disappointing that there are people out there that do this sort of thing."

Police are still hunting the culprits.

Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 13 14 44.