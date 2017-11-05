News

Thief steals woman's handbag from caravan park

Annie Perets
by

POLICE are searching for a thief who broke into a caravan park, and stole a woman's handbag.

The break and enter happened at Fraser St, Torquay.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle that the person entered through an unlocked garage, approached a vehicle containing the bag, and opened an unlocked door of the car.

The black leather handbag contained a wallet with cards.

The event happened between 8.30pm on November 3, and 8am on November 4.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

