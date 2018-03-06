Thief who ransacked rehab centre forgiven

RESIDENTS and staff at Bayside Transformations say they have forgiven the thief who betrayed them.

Andrew Arthur Bamford stole items includes watches, personal memorabilia, wallets, bags, and shoes, while the residents were at church.

Most of the property was never recovered, and never will be.

Centre director Tina Davie said some of the residents had a criminal past themselves, which helped in the forgiveness process.

"They were pretty upset at the time," Ms Davie said.

"But they took it okay."

The high excess fee for an insurance claim deterred the non-for-profit from recovering damages.

"Being a non-for-profit, it's circumstances like these of why we need public support and financial help," she said.

"Moving forward, we hope he (Bamford) gets help for his addiction and mental health.

To donate to the centre, call 4194 6621.