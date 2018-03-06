Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bayside Transformations Recovery Walk - illuminated heart on Torquay Beach.
Bayside Transformations Recovery Walk - illuminated heart on Torquay Beach. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Thief who ransacked rehab centre forgiven

Annie Perets
by
6th Mar 2018 6:00 AM

RESIDENTS and staff at Bayside Transformations say they have forgiven the thief who betrayed them.

Andrew Arthur Bamford stole items includes watches, personal memorabilia, wallets, bags, and shoes, while the residents were at church.

Most of the property was never recovered, and never will be.

Centre director Tina Davie said some of the residents had a criminal past themselves, which helped in the forgiveness process.

"They were pretty upset at the time," Ms Davie said.

"But they took it okay."

The high excess fee for an insurance claim deterred the non-for-profit from recovering damages.

"Being a non-for-profit, it's circumstances like these of why we need public support and financial help," she said.

"Moving forward, we hope he (Bamford) gets help for his addiction and mental health.

To donate to the centre, call 4194 6621.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Snake bite on Fraser Island

Snake bite on Fraser Island

News A person has reportedly been bitten by a snake on Fraser Island.

  • 6th Mar 2018 8:46 AM
Tributes flow for young woman killed in crash

Tributes flow for young woman killed in crash

News The woman was just 20-years-old.

Hervey Bay 100 to name new naming rights sponsor

Hervey Bay 100 to name new naming rights sponsor

Sport Hervey Bay 100 to name new naming rights sponsor.

Thief ransacked rehab centre after residents left for church

Thief ransacked rehab centre after residents left for church

Crime He entered 11 rooms and stole people's personal belongings.

Local Partners