A thief who left vital personal information inside a stolen car at has fronted court after making it easy for police to track him down.
Thief’s blatant calling card left for police in stolen car

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 7:27 PM
A car thief who left a calling card for police in the stolen set of wheels has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Morayfield man Paul Arthur Roper, 50, left labelled prescription medication and a notice for him to appear in court inside the stolen vehicle which police found at Spring Hill last September.

Investigators also tested a blood-stained tissue found in the car which was found to contain Roper's DNA.

Roper, who fronted the court with a 22-page criminal history and had already served jail time for other matters, pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the car between July 30 and September 19.

The court heard that on April 28, 2020 Roper was sentenced for a number of other like-minded dishonesty offences.

The more serious of the charges he faced at the time included enter dwelling by break, trespass, fraud, possess drugs, possess knife in a public place and breach of bail.

He was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

He was also ordered to pay $1300 , and had his licence disqualified for three months on a DUI charge.

Magistrate James Blanch said Roper would not have been given any additional sentence had the matter been handled at the same time and so Roper was convicted and not further punished.

 

