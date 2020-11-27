Thief’s done his time says magistrate

A man who has spend over two months in pre-sentence custody was an appropriate punishment. Photo: File/ Generic

A THIEF had spent over two months in pre-sentence custody and according to Magistrate John Milburn, that was enough time served.

Michael Joseph Lawrence Chatters appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrate Court via video link, on the charges of possessing a cancelled licence in Clayfield on July 18 and stealing fuel on October 17.

He was also charged over stealing socks, contravening a police direction and possessing drug paraphernalia on October 22 in Urraween.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Milburn said Mr Chatters had spent 35 days in custody for four of the charges and another 27 days in custody for the licence charge.

Prosecutor Louese McConnell said “in relation to the unauthorised possession of a cancelled licence, he was intercepted by police on foot, he was being spoken to about smoking on the railway and he had that disqualified licence still in his possession.”

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said the time Mr Chatters had spent in pre-sentence custody was more than sufficient for his actions.

“In the context of the particular offences, that is a significant period of custody for charges,” Mr Isles said.

Magistrate Milburn accepted Mr Chatters’ guilty pleas.

“I proposed to declare pre-sentence custody of 35 days in relation to four charges and 27 days in relation to one charge as time served,” he said.

“I come to view the appropriate sentence, given that time of imprisonment, would be to convict and not further punished.”

A conviction was recorded for all matters.