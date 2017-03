HERVEY Bay police are investigating after a car was stolen from a property in the region.

Police say that between 6pm on March 3 and 7am on March 4, thieves broke into a home on Boat Harbour Dr in Torquay and stole car keys.

The thieves then took a 2012 blue Nissan car that was parked inside.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident, as investigations continue.