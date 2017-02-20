Thieves claim food as theirs after delivery mix up

POLICE are investigating after a grocery order was claimed by thieves who said the food was theirs.

Police report about 6am on Friday, the unknown offenders falsely claimed and signed for groceries that were delivered to the wrong home.

The people who actually ordered the food were from Clearwater Cres in Toogoom.

No one has been charged in relation to the stealing.

If you have any information that may be able to help police, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 13 14 44.