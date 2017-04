CAR keys and a digital camera were snatched from an Urraween property overnight Monday.

Police said thieves climbed a fence before entering a shed on the property.

The valuables were stolen from a vehicle in the shed.

It's unknown if the vehicle was locked.

Anyone with information that may help police are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.