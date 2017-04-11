Thieves enter van, steal passports while backpackers sleep

SNEAK offenders stole passports, backpacks with airline tickets and other personal belongings in an overnight break.

Scarness Caravan Park was targeted by thieves who entered a van entered while the backpackers slept.

Hervey Bay police Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said the van was open for ventilation.

A Swedish passport was taken along with other personal items from and a German passport was snatched from another vehicle in the caravan park overnight Monday.

Acting Sgt Donaldson said crime prevention officers would be in the area in coming days to inform tourists about the importance of locking vehicles and securing their valuables while camping.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.