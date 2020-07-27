Menu
Crime

Thieves smash through Bay business, steal stock

Carlie Walker
27th Jul 2020 7:45 PM
A HERVEY Bay business has been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an early morning ram raid.

The incident happened at Betta Electrical in Freshwater St, Torquay about 1.30am on Monday.

A police spokesman confirmed a vehicle, believed to be a dark coloured sedan, crashed through the front door of the business.

The offenders then stole a number of items, including a crockpot and a men's electric razor.

Store manager Mike Dixon told 7NEWS the thieves had done "a fair bit of damage".

Hervey Bay's Betta Electrical store was the target of an early-morning ram-raid.
"They came into the building as well, stole some stock," he said.

"Fortunately they were only in here for a very short amount of time.

The business has CCTV footage of the incident, Mr Dixon said.

While only a couple of hundreds dollars worth of stock was stolen, the damage to the store would be at least a couple of thousand dollars, he said.

A forensic police crew attended the business to collect evidence.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

