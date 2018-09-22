Thieves spotting easy steals on Fraser Coast

Fraser Coast car thefts are on the rise since July.

A RISE in car thefts across the Fraser Coast has revealed a frightening trend leaving local police urging residents to break an age-old habit.

Since July more than 50 vehicles across the region have either been stolen or attempted to be stolen.

The majority of them because the keys were in the ignition and/or the car was left unlocked.

Maryborough Police's Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said other reports included keys stolen from inside an unlocked dwelling.

"This is usually from a common area such as the kitchen bench or near the front or back door,” she said.

"It just seems to be really opportunistic thefts and no particular area exempt from it.

"In the last month we have had car models from 1993 to 2007 stolen, it doesn't matter if it is a new car or old car, if there is easy access you are vulnerable.”

Snr con Ryan described the most recent theft on September 19 of a 2005 red Toyota Prado from Churchill Street in Maryborough.

"The victim had the car running outside their home and went to go back inside to get something. When they came back and their car was gone,” she said.

"The most common location of thefts include driveways at home so police are asking vehicle owners to break the habit of leaving vehicles unlocked or unsecured.

"Consider an early New Year's resolution through prompts to ensure you lock your vehicle”

Snr Cont Ryan said it could be something as simple as a double checking to ensure its locked.

"You can place a post it note in a prominent position at home or the old age trick of tying a piece of string to your finger, to remind you to lock up,” she said.

"Newer cars these days are harder to steal by hot wiring so in order to steal need the key.

"Of those since July 1, only about one to two people have attempted to hot wire the car.”

Snr Con Ray confirmed the increase in stolen cars from this time last year.

"Sometimes percentage is small number but anyway we look at it an increase is an increase which concerns us,” she said.

"Some of these thefts have been and solved and some of these numbers did include people lending their car to friend who failed to return it.

"It is important as a community, if you see something not right, jot down the details and call Policelink on 131 444.”

POLICE are also calling for witness after a White 2004 Hyundai Accent went up in flames about 10pm on Wednesday.

The car, with the registration 607TFD, was set alight by unknown offenders on the corner of Robert Street and the Esplanade at Torquay.

The vehicle, which was secured at the time, was completely destroyed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.