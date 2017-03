THE Maryborough Golf Club was broken into overnight Tuesday.

Police said the club house was broken into between 7pm Tuesday and 4.30am Wednesday.

It's believed criminals forced entry in through one of the doors and took a sum of money before fleeing.

It's unknown at this stage how much money was taken from the business.

No damage was done to the business apart from the door.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.