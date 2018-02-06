Menu
Thieves steal everything from shed

Amy Formosa
by

THIEVES cleared out all the belongings from a shed over the weekend.

Property owners returned home to discover power tools, a lawn mower, fishing rods and other items missing from what had become an empty shed.

It's unknown how the offenders broke into the shed, which is believed to have been locked.

The break-in at a property on Pacific Haven Drive was reported to Hervey Bay police on Monday.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigations call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  break-in crime fccrime fcpolice hervey bay shed

Fraser Coast Chronicle
