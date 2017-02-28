Thieves steal jewellery owned by victim's late daughter

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS NECKLACE? This piece of jewellery was stolen from Urangan, and belonged to the victims daughter who has passed away.

POLICE are appealing for any information from the Fraser Coast community to help find a very sentimental piece of jewellery that was stolen from a Urangan home on January 10.

The victim had a number of personal items stolen, including war medals and jewellery.

The war medals have since been returned to the victim by an unknown person, but a gold belcher chain with a filigree locket and St Christopher medal is still missing and holds great sentimental value to the victim.

This particular necklace belonged to the victim's daughter who has passed away.

If you, or anyone you know has any information regarding the location or whereabouts of the necklace please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1700056692.