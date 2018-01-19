Thieves steal $1000, alcohol, Zooper Doopers from club

Police arrived at Brothers Maryborough Rugby League Football Club about 4.30am on Friday.

MEMBERS at a Fraser Coast rugby league club have been left devastated after their clubhouse was broken into by brazen thieves overnight.

Alcohol, merchandise and more than $1000 cash were taken from Brothers Maryborough Rugby League Football Club sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Committee member Sonia Fin said sausages and Zooper Doopers were found in an esky outside the clubhouse, indicating the thieves tried to take those too.

"We are just absolutely gutted," Ms Fin said.

"It's our second year as a committee group, and we have tried really hard to boost the club and get it to a high standard.

"We're now talking about installing bars on windows."

A double bar fridge, that was filled with alcohol just yesterday, was now empty.

The thieves used the club's eskies and boxes to transport some goods.

Ms Fin said training for next season was scheduled to start next month, but there could be some interruptions as a result of the crime.

"We were going to have a meeting a Monday about a golf day coming up on February 25 which is our big fundraising event, but I don't know if we're going to be able to do it," she said.

"Everything is all up in the air right now.

"We hope we are going to catch them."

Police arrived at the clubhouse about 4.30am Friday to start an investigation.

If you have information on the offenders, call Policelink on 131 444.

The club is located on the corner of Ann and Guava Sts.