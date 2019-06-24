Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars have been targeted in Maryborough, St Helens and Urangan by thieves stealing number plates.
Cars have been targeted in Maryborough, St Helens and Urangan by thieves stealing number plates. Contributed
News

Thieves target car plates on Fraser Coast

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Jun 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN the last fortnight, three cars have had their number plates stolen across the Fraser Coast.

The front registration plate was stolen from a locked and secured car on Walker St in Maryborough sometime between May 9 and June 14.

Another car was targeted in St Helens on Saltwater Crk Rd sometime between June 15 and June 18 when both registration plates were taken.

Another front number plate was stolen off a secured car on Hood St in Urangan between 7.30pm on June 13 and 8.40am on June 14.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast stolen number plates
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    premium_icon Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    Sport THE best game of the Wide Bay AFL season between Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers has been tainted by a brawl and allegations of racial vilification.

    'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    premium_icon 'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    Crime "He repeatedly said laughing... 'are you ready to die?”

    IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    premium_icon WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    Weather Fraser Coasters shivered through the coldest day in six years