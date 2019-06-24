Thieves target car plates on Fraser Coast

Cars have been targeted in Maryborough, St Helens and Urangan by thieves stealing number plates.

WITHIN the last fortnight, three cars have had their number plates stolen across the Fraser Coast.

The front registration plate was stolen from a locked and secured car on Walker St in Maryborough sometime between May 9 and June 14.

Another car was targeted in St Helens on Saltwater Crk Rd sometime between June 15 and June 18 when both registration plates were taken.

Another front number plate was stolen off a secured car on Hood St in Urangan between 7.30pm on June 13 and 8.40am on June 14.

