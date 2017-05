BURGLARIES have been reported in the past week near the Woodstock St and Saltwater Creek Rd intersection in Maryborough.

In one incident a thief took tools, a baby stroller and a pressure washer from a house.

Those items were taken from a partially enclosed, lower section of the address.

In another incident, tools and jewellery were taken from a residence. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink on 131444.