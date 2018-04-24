Thieves target work shed of Bay not-for-profit rehab centre

COLDHEARTED thieves have stolen hundreds of dollars worth of tools from a shed belonging to drug rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations.



The shed, located at the end of Main St in Pialba, is where its residents as well as those participating in Work for the Dole come to build on their carpentry skills.



This includes making garden beds for the centre's chilli gardens.



The centre is independently run, and makes its own chilli sauce range as one of its methods in covering running costs.



With items including an air gun, biscuit joiner, router and staple gun taken, progress on projects has been delayed.



Bayside Transformations director Tina Davie said the alleged crime happened while centre members were away at a conference last week.



"It's disappointing," Ms Davie said.



"Some of our residents really like to build, and they've had to stop."



She said $600 worth of items was taken, with the event serving as another blow for the organisation, which is still recovering from another incident at the main centre in Torquay.



At end of last year, a brazen thief ransacked rooms while residents were at church.



"We really ask the public to support us so we can reimburse the items that were taken," she said.



"The centre is working to become self-funded."



About 35 people were currently living at the Torquay Tce rehabilitation centre.



A graduate of the program turned house supervisor Quinton Teitzel said the theft brought morale down among residents but they were determined to bounce back.



"We have four to six people working at the shed each day," Mr Teitzel said.



"Some come here to do maintenance, they take their anger out through exercising."

