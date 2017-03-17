Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

ST PATRICK'S DAY EVENT

GOOD OLD DAYS: Victory Village at Riverbend is celebrating St Patrick's Day on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

When: Saturday, 10am-4pm

Where: Victory Village at Riverbend, located at Lot 1, Riverbend Dr in St Mary via Tiaro.

What: Celebrate St Patrick's Day medieval style at Victory Village at Riverbend. Wear your best Irish outfit, take part in games, meet the village's famous leprechaun Crinklebottom, and watch medieval re-enactments.

Cost: $5 for adults and secondary school students, $2 for primary school students.

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

KARAOKE AT KONDARI

When: Each Saturday, 7.30pm.

Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap a fun.

There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more.

Cost: Free.

HERITAGE WALK TOUR

When: Saturday, 9am.

Where: Tours depart from the Maryborough City Hall

What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides.

Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

Cost: Free

SIXTY AND BETTER SOCIAL DANCE

When: Saturday, 6.30pm to 10pm.

Where: Dan'Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay

What: Sequence and Old Time dancing under coloured lights and in air-conditioned comfort with the Sixty and Better Social Dance group.

Please bring a plate of sandwiches or cakes for supper.

All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program. Phone Errol on 0427819728.

Cost: Members, $3.50, non-members, $5.50.

PIONEER DAY

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times Erica Murree

When: Saturday from 9am

Where: Brooweena historical village

What: The historical village in Brooweena has an extensive array of memorabilia, equipment and musical instruments and Indigenous Australian rock carvings, housed in a collection of 12 heritage buildings in a tranquil bush setting.

The complex includes blacksmith and butcher shops and an authentic rustic barn with a collection of bullock and horse drawn vehicles.

Blacksmithing, rope making, cross-cut sawing, corn cracking, chaff cutting, butter making, old fashioned washing and ironing, country music, antique cars and bikes will be on display.

Located 50 kilometres north of Maryborough.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay, Rd.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

COME AND TRY OUTRIGGING

GIVE IT A GO: Try outrigging this weekend in Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

When: Sunday, 7.50am.

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club boat ramp, Urangan.

What: Learn how to paddle with members of the Hervey Bay Outriggers.

Phone Simon on 0423680076 for details.

Cost: Phone for details.