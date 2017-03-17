Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
ST PATRICK'S DAY EVENT
When: Saturday, 10am-4pm
Where: Victory Village at Riverbend, located at Lot 1, Riverbend Dr in St Mary via Tiaro.
What: Celebrate St Patrick's Day medieval style at Victory Village at Riverbend. Wear your best Irish outfit, take part in games, meet the village's famous leprechaun Crinklebottom, and watch medieval re-enactments.
Cost: $5 for adults and secondary school students, $2 for primary school students.
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: Saturday, 7am to 1pm.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan.
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.
Cost: Free.
KARAOKE AT KONDARI
When: Each Saturday, 7.30pm.
Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan.
What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap a fun.
There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more.
Cost: Free.
HERITAGE WALK TOUR
When: Saturday, 9am.
Where: Tours depart from the Maryborough City Hall
What: Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides.
Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.
Cost: Free
SIXTY AND BETTER SOCIAL DANCE
When: Saturday, 6.30pm to 10pm.
Where: Dan'Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay
What: Sequence and Old Time dancing under coloured lights and in air-conditioned comfort with the Sixty and Better Social Dance group.
Please bring a plate of sandwiches or cakes for supper.
All proceeds go to the Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing program. Phone Errol on 0427819728.
Cost: Members, $3.50, non-members, $5.50.
PIONEER DAY
When: Saturday from 9am
Where: Brooweena historical village
What: The historical village in Brooweena has an extensive array of memorabilia, equipment and musical instruments and Indigenous Australian rock carvings, housed in a collection of 12 heritage buildings in a tranquil bush setting.
The complex includes blacksmith and butcher shops and an authentic rustic barn with a collection of bullock and horse drawn vehicles.
Blacksmithing, rope making, cross-cut sawing, corn cracking, chaff cutting, butter making, old fashioned washing and ironing, country music, antique cars and bikes will be on display.
Located 50 kilometres north of Maryborough.
Cost: Free entry
SUNDAY
NIKENBAH MARKETS
When: Sunday, 6am to noon.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay, Rd.
What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.
There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.
Cost: Free.
COME AND TRY OUTRIGGING
When: Sunday, 7.50am.
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club boat ramp, Urangan.
What: Learn how to paddle with members of the Hervey Bay Outriggers.
Phone Simon on 0423680076 for details.
Cost: Phone for details.