Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Eliza Wheeler
| 19th May 2017 11:55 AM
Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016
Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016 Paul Braven

SATURDAY

ART IN THE BAY

When: Open 9am to 3pm daily.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: The Hervey Bay Art Society's latest exhibition, Flowers and Gardens, is currently on display until Friday, June 9. All the vibrant colours of flowers and beautiful gardens are captured making a stunning display of paintings ranging from traditional styles to modern contemporary artwork by our talented members. All paintings and 3D artwork are for sale at very reasonable prices.

The society congratulates major prizewinners Paul Barnes, Coral Stell, Josephine Baddeley and David Stell.

Cost: Free.

SPEEDWAY

Sprintcars are on this weekend at the Maryborough Speedway.
Sprintcars are on this weekend at the Maryborough Speedway.

When: Gates open at 1pm, racing from 4pm.

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: V8 Sprintcars return for the first time in three season while the state junior sedans title is also on the line.

Cost: $30 adults, $25 pensioners and students, $90 family (two adults and two students), free for children under 12.

All paintings are for sale at reasonable prices.

Cost: $30 adults, $25 pensioners and students, $90 family (two adults and two students), free for children under 12.

GATAKERS ARTSPACE: ROLF SIEBER

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 1pm.

Where: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough.

What: Gatakers Artspace welcomes locals and visitors to see its exhibition by local award winning artist Rolf Sieber.

The exhibition titled A mix of Visual Experience, features beautiful local scenes, contemporary and abstract works. All paintings are for sale at reasonable prices.

Cost: Free

130TH ANNIVERSARY FUN DAY

When: Saturday, May 20, 10am to 2pm.

Where: The celebration will take place on the grounds of Maryborough Hospital and neighbouring Wide Bay Hospitals Museum, on the corner of Walker and Yaralla streets, Maryborough.

What: Bring your families and and join us to celebrate Maryborough Hospital's 130th anniversary and the special role it has played in the community since 1887.

The free fun day will include history tours, vintage cars, entertainment and old-fashioned games for kids, musical performances, plenty of cheap food and drink options, free health checks and a very special cake cutting.

There will also be free souvenir badges for former staff members, and commemorative merchandise raising funds for the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary and Wide Bay Hospitals Museum.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

Nikenbah Markets are hosting the next six markets while Koala Markets take a break. Stall holder Myrna Cowell is pictured. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Nikenbah Markets are hosting the next six markets while Koala Markets take a break. Stall holder Myrna Cowell is pictured. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

MILLION PAWS WALK

When: Sunday, May 21, 8.30am to 1pm.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

What: Give your pooch a real treat by taking them along to the largest event on Hervey Bay's canine calendar, the Million Paws Walk event in Hervey Bay.

The walk will be brimming with activities, food, furry friends and more. It's the perfect way to spend the day and anybody can enter this unique event, so grab your lead, attach your pooch and come along.

Funds raised through registrations, merchandise sales and online fundraising will go towards RSPCA programs, adoption, veterinary services, campaigns and our inspectorate.

Visit www.millionpaws walk.com.au to register.

Cost: Donation.

RUNNING

When: Sign-on from 5.45am. 5km walk starts at 6.15am, half marathon starts at 6.45am, 5km run starts at 7.30am and the 2km junior dash is at 8am.

Where: Ron Beaton Park, Hervey Bay

What: Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Club hosts the Hervey Bay half marathon.

Cost: $20 for the Half Marathon Run and 15km Walk, $10 for the 5km Fun Run, and $5 for the Junior 2km Dash. Go to www.fcrc.org.au to register.

