Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

28th Apr 2017 12:51 PM
Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

ANNUAL MEMBERS ART EXHIBITION

When: Open 9am to 3pm daily.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: The Hervey Bay Art Society welcomes locals and visitors to visit their gallery with the Annual Members Art Exhibition currently on display until Friday, May 12.

This exhibition features beautiful and diverse artwork on display by our talented members featuring all subjects and mediums.

The society congratulates major prize winners Paul Barnes, Coral Stell, Josephine Baddeley and David Stell.

All paintings are for sale at reasonable prices.

Cost: Free

The annual Hervey Bay Art Society exhibition is on this weekend.
The annual Hervey Bay Art Society exhibition is on this weekend. Alistair Brightman

ANNIE: BY MACABRE THEATRE

When: Saturday, 1pm and 7.30pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

What: The memorable comic strip heroine takes centre stage in one of the world's best loved musicals! Annie is a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents who were forced to abandon her when she was just a baby on the doorstop of a New York Orphanage, run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan.

Cost: Tickets from $25.

PIER PARK

COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.

Cost: Free.

CRUSING THE 'NARD

When: Today, from 3pm to 6pm

Where: Along Hervey Bay's Charlton Esplanade. Phone Des Batten on 0416 334 700 for starting position

What: Drivers from the Wide Bay Rodders will be showing off their 'pride and joy's with a cruise along the main strip of Hervey Bay.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay was rumbling with the sound of hot rods cruising the Charlton Esplanade. Addison and Tyler Brummell's car obsession was fed for the afternoon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay was rumbling with the sound of hot rods cruising the Charlton Esplanade. Addison and Tyler Brummell's car obsession was fed for the afternoon. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

GATAKERS BY NIGHT

When: Saturday, 5 to 9pm

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Enjoy live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of Gatakers by Night.

Settle in with a table for two or a group of friends, or bring your own folding chairs or picnic rug. Casual meal options and delicious desserts available. Full bar facilities are available, please no BYO alcohol.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: Sunday, 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: Sunday, 8.30am.

Where: Apex Park, Pialba.

What: join the Ramblers for a social stroll along the shaded footpaths or beach and finishing with a BYO morning tea.

Visitors are welcome to join this free event. Phone Bunty on 4128 7450 or Merle on 4124 2796.

Cost: Free

PUB FEST

When: Sunday, noon until 8pm.

Where: Pubs and hotels across Maryborough

What: This year's World's Greatest Pub Fest will be raising money for Rural Aid, and is Outback themed. $2000 is up for grabs for the best costumes on the day.

Go to www.pubfest.com.au to find tickets and merchandise.

Cost: Crawl cards cost $8.

Launch for this years World's Greatest Pub Fest.
Launch for this years World's Greatest Pub Fest. Alistair Brightman

CAR SHOW

When: Sunday, gates open at 7am for those entering the show, and open to the public from 9am to 1pm.

Where: Pialba State School, Beach Rd.

What: The Wide Bay Rodders are all geared up to host their 10th annual May in the Wide Bay event. About 400 cars and motorbikes are expected to roll onto the school oval on Sunday.

Cost: Entry into the show is $5. Gold coin donation for public entry.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcevents things to do whatson

